BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Has $172,000 Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 409.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,285 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 171,768 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,403,000 after purchasing an additional 7,753 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 59,171 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $69,310,000 after acquiring an additional 21,186 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $3,349,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% in the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 90,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. 76.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HON stock opened at $145.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.08 and a 52-week high of $184.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.25. Honeywell International had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 33.60%. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. HSBC raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.47.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

