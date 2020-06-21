BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Has $141,000 Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 61.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,293 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 141.5% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $95,000.

IJS opened at $118.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.83. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $85.63 and a 52 week high of $162.87.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

