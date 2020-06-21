BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Has $122,000 Stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 3,214.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 232 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,696 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,219,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $333,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 112,034 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $46,867,000 after purchasing an additional 5,919 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,868 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $1,000.90 on Friday. Tesla Inc has a 1 year low of $211.00 and a 1 year high of $1,027.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $848.20 and a 200-day moving average of $640.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,124.61 and a beta of 1.14.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $1.60. Tesla had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.90) earnings per share. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Tesla Inc will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $968.00 price target (up from $684.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group raised Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $420.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. New Street Research raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $380.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $606.78.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $772.92, for a total value of $115,938.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,720,083.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $991.47, for a total transaction of $297,441.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,483,427.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,198 shares of company stock valued at $15,698,572 in the last quarter. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

