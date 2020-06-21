BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,573 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,989 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 65,371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 529,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $50,065,000 after acquiring an additional 8,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 102.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,258,323 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $118,886,000 after acquiring an additional 635,602 shares in the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LYB shares. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

In related news, EVP Daniel M. Coombs purchased 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.28 per share, for a total transaction of $234,432.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel purchased 4,654 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.65 per share, with a total value of $240,379.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE LYB opened at $66.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.55. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a one year low of $33.71 and a one year high of $98.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.30.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.66%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

