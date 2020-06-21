BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 809 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 74.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International stock opened at $52.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $75.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.02 and its 200 day moving average is $53.15. Mondelez International Inc has a twelve month low of $41.19 and a twelve month high of $59.96.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

In related news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.32 per share, for a total transaction of $100,640.00. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on MDLZ shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Mondelez International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. BidaskClub raised Mondelez International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Berenberg Bank raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

