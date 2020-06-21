BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 600 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) by 16.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 1.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 2.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 3.9% in the first quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,264,000. 76.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap stock opened at $29.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.53. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $39.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.88 and a 200-day moving average of $29.81. The company has a current ratio of 26.82, a quick ratio of 26.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s payout ratio is currently 115.25%.

In related news, EVP J Brendan Herron sold 19,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $548,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.03, for a total value of $290,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 216,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,297,245.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HASI shares. Bank of America raised Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley assumed coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in a research report on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.43.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

