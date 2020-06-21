BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 5,000 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 399.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 125.8% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 50.7% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NUE opened at $42.70 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $27.52 and a 52-week high of $58.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.54. The company has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.44.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. Nucor had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.35%.

Several analysts have recently commented on NUE shares. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Nucor from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $55.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Nucor from $56.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.17.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

