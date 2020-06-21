BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,880 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 25.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,320 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GM. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 14,391 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 21,019 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc now owns 1,351 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 80,968 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GM opened at $26.59 on Friday. General Motors has a 52-week low of $14.32 and a 52-week high of $41.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $38.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.41.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $32.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.37 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that General Motors will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other General Motors news, EVP Julian G. Blissett bought 9,300 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $241,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $575,380. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew Tsien bought 22,400 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.97 per share, with a total value of $514,528.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,514.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.53.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

