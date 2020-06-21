BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 252.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of L3Harris by 16.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of L3Harris by 67.4% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 19,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after buying an additional 7,729 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of L3Harris by 313.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of L3Harris by 9.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,948,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,890,000 after buying an additional 160,064 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC increased its stake in shares of L3Harris by 1.3% during the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LHX. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on L3Harris in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $219.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on L3Harris in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on L3Harris from $265.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on L3Harris in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.40.

L3Harris stock opened at $182.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.35. L3Harris has a 12 month low of $142.01 and a 12 month high of $230.99. The company has a market capitalization of $39.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 0.77.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. L3Harris had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 8.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 167.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that L3Harris will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. L3Harris’s payout ratio is currently 33.73%.

In other news, Director Roger Fradin sold 243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total transaction of $36,017.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,459.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total value of $309,255.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,743 shares of company stock worth $1,515,272. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About L3Harris

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

