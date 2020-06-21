BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 602 Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 602 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 17.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 82.7% during the first quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 13.2% during the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 20,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 15,650.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.7% during the first quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 6,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Shares of ADP opened at $149.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $144.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $103.11 and a 1 year high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.51% and a net margin of 17.20%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 66.79%.

In related news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.23, for a total transaction of $35,057.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,924.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADP. Bank of America cut Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 18th. UBS Group raised Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.50.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.