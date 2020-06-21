BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 997 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 49.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,171.0% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 425.5% during the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, TFO TDC LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period.

SCHF opened at $30.04 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $21.90 and a 52-week high of $34.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.52 and its 200-day moving average is $30.09.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

