Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Getting Somewhat Critical News Coverage, Study Finds

News stories about Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) have trended somewhat negative on Sunday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Bayerische Motoren Werke earned a coverage optimism score of -1.20 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Bayerische Motoren Werke’s score:

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BAMXF shares. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Warburg Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Bayerische Motoren Werke currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.25.

Shares of BAMXF stock opened at $63.99 on Friday. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a 52-week low of $39.90 and a 52-week high of $84.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.78.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

Read More: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.