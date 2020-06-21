Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) PT Set at €55.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($61.80) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BMW. Royal Bank of Canada set a €61.00 ($68.54) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Nord/LB set a €49.00 ($55.06) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America set a €59.00 ($66.29) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. HSBC set a €62.50 ($70.22) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($80.90) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €63.50 ($71.35).

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of €52.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of €60.02. The company has a market cap of $34.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a twelve month low of €36.60 ($41.12) and a twelve month high of €77.06 ($86.58). The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.29.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

Recommended Story: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.