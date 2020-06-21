Base Resources (LON:BSE) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8.13

Shares of Base Resources Limited (LON:BSE) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.13 and traded as high as $8.90. Base Resources shares last traded at $8.75, with a volume of 32,684 shares.

BSE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Base Resources in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Peel Hunt dropped their target price on shares of Base Resources from GBX 18.50 ($0.24) to GBX 16 ($0.20) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 21.25 ($0.27).

The company has a market capitalization of $102.52 million and a P/E ratio of 3.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 8.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 10.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35.

Base Resources Limited produces and sells mineral sands in Africa. The company produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. It primarily owns 100% interests in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya. The company was formerly known as Base Iron Limited and changed its name to Base Resources Limited in 2010.

