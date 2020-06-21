BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BTDPY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.00.

BTDPY stock opened at $12.48 on Wednesday. BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR has a one year low of $8.13 and a one year high of $23.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.43.

Barratt Developments PLC engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs residential properties, including apartments, penthouses, and communities; and develops and sells homes. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

