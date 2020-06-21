Barings LLC Takes $125,000 Position in Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER)

Barings LLC bought a new stake in Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VER. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vereit by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 4,397 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vereit by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 636,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,882,000 after buying an additional 97,235 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vereit by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 3,816 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vereit by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,383,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,740,000 after buying an additional 514,370 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vereit during the fourth quarter worth $1,770,000. 93.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vereit alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VER shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Vereit from $9.50 to $5.80 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Vereit has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.61.

NYSE:VER opened at $6.78 on Friday. Vereit Inc has a 1 year low of $3.56 and a 1 year high of $10.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.32 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.44.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.09). Vereit had a negative net margin of 23.19% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $299.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vereit Inc will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.077 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. Vereit’s payout ratio is 79.71%.

Vereit Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

Featured Article: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Vereit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vereit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.