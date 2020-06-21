Barings LLC Sells 5,100 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Barings LLC reduced its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 47.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 8.3% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 306,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,010,000 after acquiring an additional 23,421 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the first quarter valued at about $1,737,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Copart in the first quarter worth about $1,748,000. Banbury Partners LLC bought a new position in Copart in the first quarter worth about $5,288,000. Finally, London Co. of Virginia raised its holdings in Copart by 28.1% in the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,871,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,208,000 after purchasing an additional 410,563 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $84.41 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $104.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.72.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $550.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.05 million. Copart had a net margin of 30.95% and a return on equity of 29.08%. Copart’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.15, for a total value of $1,783,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,783,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 462,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total value of $33,056,859.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CPRT shares. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Copart from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Copart from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Copart from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Barrington Research started coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Copart from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Copart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.67.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

