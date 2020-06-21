Barings LLC Sells 12,806 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Barings LLC decreased its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 74.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,806 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $10,112,110,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $1,797,357,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 26.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,258,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $761,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734,994 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 6.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,060,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,481,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 10.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,545,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $419,250,000 after acquiring an additional 419,911 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BXP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $130.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $147.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.92.

In other Boston Properties news, Director Bruce W. Duncan acquired 11,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $89.14 per share, for a total transaction of $980,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Bryan J. Koop acquired 2,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.00 per share, with a total value of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,630. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,513,890 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BXP opened at $90.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.59. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.57 and a 12 month high of $147.83.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $2.39. The business had revenue of $752.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.83 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 30.83% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 55.92%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

