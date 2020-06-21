Barings LLC Invests $268,000 in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)

Barings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $2,452,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 339,599 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,971,000 after buying an additional 19,985 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 170.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,495 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,653 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after buying an additional 3,037 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 260.0% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 360 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 4,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $389,479.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 102,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,769,351.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Heidi Fields sold 10,392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $945,672.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,869,319. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,426 shares of company stock valued at $5,300,943 over the last ninety days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on A shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.75.

NYSE:A opened at $88.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.01 and a 200-day moving average of $81.33. The company has a market cap of $27.40 billion, a PE ratio of 40.89, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.13. Agilent Technologies Inc has a one year low of $61.13 and a one year high of $93.04.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The medical research company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.15%.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

