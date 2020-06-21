Barings LLC Has $370,000 Stock Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Barings LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 36.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,910 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Titus Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 4,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.4% during the first quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.4% during the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 23,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 3,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $125.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Cfra raised shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sempra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.75.

In related news, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 10,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.16, for a total transaction of $1,276,488.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,920,010.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE SRE opened at $117.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.10 and its 200-day moving average is $136.45. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $88.00 and a 12-month high of $161.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $34.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.74.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.82. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 22.32% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.65%.

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

