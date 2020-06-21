Barings LLC Has $296,000 Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Barings LLC lowered its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 27.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,320 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 13,953 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Sarl bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on GE. Imperial Capital upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on General Electric from $13.50 to $8.40 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Argus lowered their target price on General Electric from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.17.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $7.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67, a PEG ratio of 38.52 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.73 and a 200-day moving average of $9.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.69. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). General Electric had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 29th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.15%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

