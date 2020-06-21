Barings LLC Grows Position in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL)

Barings LLC raised its position in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,229 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,453,547 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $170,385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 92,925 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 4,611.3% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,759 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 106,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,142,000 after purchasing an additional 39,429 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,520,000. Institutional investors own 65.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Ralph Lauren from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Cowen lowered Ralph Lauren from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $88.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet lowered Ralph Lauren from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Ralph Lauren from $140.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.89.

Shares of RL opened at $71.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.67 and a 200-day moving average of $94.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Ralph Lauren Corp has a 52 week low of $59.82 and a 52 week high of $128.29.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The textile maker reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 6.24%. Ralph Lauren’s revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Corp will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

