Barings LLC Buys 1,526 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Barings LLC grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 42.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 4,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter worth $2,650,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 15,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Shares of BAH stock opened at $79.79 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $54.37 and a one year high of $82.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.80 and its 200 day moving average is $73.93. The company has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 53.41%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is presently 38.99%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BAH. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.42.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total transaction of $1,203,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.13, for a total transaction of $156,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Further Reading: Return On Assets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.