Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $13.29

Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.29 and traded as high as $13.50. Barings Corporate Investors shares last traded at $13.40, with a volume of 23,400 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.29 and a 200 day moving average of $14.85.

Get Barings Corporate Investors alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCI. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Barings Corporate Investors during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Barings Corporate Investors during the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Barings Corporate Investors by 8.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Barings Corporate Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Barings Corporate Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.19% of the company’s stock.

Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.

Read More: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Barings Corporate Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings Corporate Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.