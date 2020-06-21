Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

BAND has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Bandwidth from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Bandwidth from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. William Blair began coverage on Bandwidth in a report on Monday, May 11th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Bandwidth from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $108.88.

Shares of BAND stock opened at $124.82 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.00. Bandwidth has a 12-month low of $42.61 and a 12-month high of $129.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 12.89 and a quick ratio of 12.89.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $68.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.29 million. Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bandwidth will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bandwidth news, insider Rebecca Bottorff sold 887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.60, for a total transaction of $99,876.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $796,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John C. Murdock sold 29,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total value of $2,220,673.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 179,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,735,196.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,283 shares of company stock worth $7,483,503. 11.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 1.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,876,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,273,000 after purchasing an additional 30,920 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,709,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,012,000 after purchasing an additional 80,524 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 11.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,463,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,479,000 after purchasing an additional 146,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,355,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,812,000 after purchasing an additional 126,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 50.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,053,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,870,000 after purchasing an additional 353,659 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

