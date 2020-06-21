BANCO BRADESCO/S (NYSE:BBDO) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.36

BANCO BRADESCO/S (NYSE:BBDO)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.36 and traded as high as $3.88. BANCO BRADESCO/S shares last traded at $3.78, with a volume of 10,836 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered BANCO BRADESCO/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.52. The company has a market capitalization of $33.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

BANCO BRADESCO/S (NYSE:BBDO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter. BANCO BRADESCO/S had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 16.31%.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.0035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BANCO BRADESCO/S stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BANCO BRADESCO/S (NYSE:BBDO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 29,793 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

About BANCO BRADESCO/S (NYSE:BBDO)

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

