Balyasny Asset Management LLC Sells 1,163,668 Shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 98.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,163,668 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AJG. Norges Bank bought a new position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the fourth quarter worth $168,800,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the first quarter valued at $94,450,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 198.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,086,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,441,000 after acquiring an additional 722,030 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,888,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,060,000 after acquiring an additional 684,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,222,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,394,000 after acquiring an additional 504,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $94.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.38. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 52-week low of $65.09 and a 52-week high of $109.46.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

In other news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.97, for a total transaction of $97,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,719,998.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AJG. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Cfra increased their price objective on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up from $101.00) on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.20.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

