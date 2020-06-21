Balyasny Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,588 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,225 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of Community Bank System worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CBU. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Community Bank System by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,233 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,046,000 after acquiring an additional 12,583 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 376,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,741,000 after purchasing an additional 10,234 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 57,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,110,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. 71.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

Shares of NYSE CBU opened at $56.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.31 and a 200-day moving average of $63.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.01 and a 12 month high of $72.63.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $148.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.74 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 26.82%. Community Bank System’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.85%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CBU. Zacks Investment Research cut Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Stephens started coverage on Community Bank System in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Hovde Group cut Community Bank System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 30th.

In related news, Director Kerrie D. Macpherson acquired 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.20 per share, with a total value of $36,585.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,530.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Scott Allen Kingsley sold 4,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $269,234.42. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,329,051.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,503 shares of company stock valued at $959,014. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.