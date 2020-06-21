Baader Bank Analysts Give Bechtle (ETR:BC8) a €169.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €169.00 ($189.89) price target on Bechtle (ETR:BC8) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BC8 has been the subject of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €127.00 ($142.70) price objective on shares of Bechtle and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank set a €135.00 ($151.69) price target on shares of Bechtle and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €105.00 ($117.98) price target on shares of Bechtle and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €122.00 ($137.08) price target on shares of Bechtle and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Bechtle in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €128.50 ($144.38).

ETR:BC8 opened at €155.00 ($174.16) on Thursday. Bechtle has a 1-year low of €79.35 ($89.16) and a 1-year high of €165.40 ($185.84). The company has a 50-day moving average of €149.98 and a 200 day moving average of €131.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion and a PE ratio of 37.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.73, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software, project planning and implementation, system integration, maintenance and training, IT, cloud, and IT operation services.

