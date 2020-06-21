B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Short Interest Up 13.9% in June

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,190,000 shares, a growth of 13.9% from the May 31st total of 3,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in B2Gold by 5.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,092,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 51,707 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in B2Gold by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,010,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,052,000 after purchasing an additional 179,769 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in B2Gold by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,366,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,494,000 after purchasing an additional 711,978 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in B2Gold by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 3,908,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,705,000 after purchasing an additional 170,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in B2Gold by 13.2% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,478,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,645,000 after purchasing an additional 406,835 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN:BTG opened at $5.18 on Friday. B2Gold has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $5.74.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $380.30 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. This is a positive change from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of B2Gold from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of B2Gold from $7.75 to $8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, B2Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.42.

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, Finland, and Namibia. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company primarily holds 80% interest in Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 95% interest in El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

