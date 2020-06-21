Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on AXNX. ValuEngine raised shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Axonics Modulation Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Axonics Modulation Technologies stock opened at $37.69 on Thursday. Axonics Modulation Technologies has a 1-year low of $15.25 and a 1-year high of $43.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.91. The company has a quick ratio of 9.31, a current ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.47 million. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative net margin of 208.60% and a negative return on equity of 57.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2341.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Axonics Modulation Technologies will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Axonics Modulation Technologies news, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 15,000 shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $600,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,371,480.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Rinda Sama sold 5,000 shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $161,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 186,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,998,666.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,020 shares of company stock valued at $2,610,730. 25.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 840.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.55% of the company’s stock.

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation solutions (SNM) solutions. The SNM therapy is primarily used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urgency incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, fecal incontinence, and urinary retention.

