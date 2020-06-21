AxoGen, Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN) Short Interest Update

AxoGen, Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a decline of 20.8% from the May 31st total of 1,490,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 581,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXGN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in AxoGen in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in AxoGen in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in AxoGen by 135.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,614 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AxoGen in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in AxoGen by 41.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Get AxoGen alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AXGN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research lowered shares of AxoGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of AxoGen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of AxoGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of AxoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.25.

AxoGen stock opened at $9.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.50 million, a P/E ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 6.18. AxoGen has a one year low of $7.16 and a one year high of $22.10.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $24.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.30 million. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 20.04% and a negative net margin of 25.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AxoGen will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

AxoGen Company Profile

AxoGen, Inc develops and markets surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The company's surgical solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for AxoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AxoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.