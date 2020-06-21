AXA’s (CS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their buy rating on shares of AXA (EPA:CS) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

CS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €23.00 ($25.84) target price on AXA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Nord/LB set a €20.00 ($22.47) target price on AXA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank set a €24.50 ($27.53) target price on AXA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €24.00 ($26.97) target price on AXA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AXA currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €23.36 ($26.24).

EPA:CS opened at €18.48 ($20.76) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €16.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of €21.39. AXA has a 1 year low of €22.13 ($24.87) and a 1 year high of €27.69 ($31.11).

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

