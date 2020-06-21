Avalon Globocare Corp (NASDAQ:AVCO) Short Interest Update

Avalon Globocare Corp (NASDAQ:AVCO) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 841,000 shares, a growth of 23.0% from the May 31st total of 683,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 266,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Avalon Globocare stock opened at $1.59 on Friday. Avalon Globocare has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $2.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.71 and a 200-day moving average of $1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Avalon Globocare (NASDAQ:AVCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Avalon Globocare had a negative return on equity of 271.87% and a negative net margin of 1,086.27%. The firm had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter.

In other Avalon Globocare news, Director Wenzhao Lu purchased 645,161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.08 per share, with a total value of $696,773.88. 74.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVCO. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Avalon Globocare by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 281,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 8,902 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Avalon Globocare by 101.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 10,940 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Avalon Globocare by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 10,169 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Avalon Globocare by 28.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 8,201 shares during the period. 3.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avalon Globocare Company Profile

Avalon GloboCare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in integrating and managing healthcare services and resources in the United States. It provides medical related consulting services and develops Avalon Cell and Avalon Rehab platforms that cover the areas of regenerative medicine, cell-based immunotherapy, and exosome technology.

