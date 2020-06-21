Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Earns “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on AUTL. BidaskClub upgraded Autolus Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Autolus Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autolus Therapeutics from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.60.

Get Autolus Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:AUTL opened at $13.56 on Wednesday. Autolus Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $19.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.49. The company has a current ratio of 10.78, a quick ratio of 10.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 million. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.59% and a negative net margin of 9,870.67%. Equities research analysts predict that Autolus Therapeutics will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Polygon Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 52.5% in the first quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 1,982,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,876,000 after acquiring an additional 682,601 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Autolus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 34.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,955,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,705,000 after buying an additional 760,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 81.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,222,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,324,000 after buying an additional 547,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 38.12% of the company’s stock.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1, a CD19-targeting programmed T cell therapy, which is in Phase I trial to reduce the risk of severe cytokine release syndrome; AUTO2, a dual-targeting programmed T cell therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and AUTO3, a dual-targeting programmed T cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Autolus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autolus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.