Auryn Resources Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) Short Interest Update

Auryn Resources Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 602,500 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the May 31st total of 548,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 256,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of AUG opened at $1.44 on Friday. Auryn Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.71 and a fifty-two week high of $1.84.

Auryn Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01).

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AUG. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Auryn Resources by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,299,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 150,969 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Auryn Resources by 301.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 52,500 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Auryn Resources by 90.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,060,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after buying an additional 980,000 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Auryn Resources in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Auryn Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Auryn Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th.

Auryn Resources Company Profile

Auryn Resources Inc, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. Its principal mineral properties are the Committee Bay gold project located in Nunavut, Canada and the Homestake Ridge project located within the Iskut-Stewart-Kitsault belt, in northwestern British Columbia.

