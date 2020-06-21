Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
Shares of NASDAQ:ATRI opened at $660.00 on Friday. Atrion has a 1 year low of $579.00 and a 1 year high of $915.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.93 and a beta of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $651.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $679.34.
Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atrion had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 23.06%. The firm had revenue of $43.59 million for the quarter.
Atrion Company Profile
Atrion Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications worldwide. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.
