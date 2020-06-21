Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRI opened at $660.00 on Friday. Atrion has a 1 year low of $579.00 and a 1 year high of $915.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.93 and a beta of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $651.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $679.34.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atrion had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 23.06%. The firm had revenue of $43.59 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Atrion in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Atrion by 277.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atrion in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atrion in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Atrion in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. 65.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atrion Company Profile

Atrion Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications worldwide. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

