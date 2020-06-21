Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cowen

Cowen restated their buy rating on shares of Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Atreca from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atreca from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of Atreca from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Atreca in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Atreca in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.70.

NASDAQ BCEL opened at $19.95 on Wednesday. Atreca has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $29.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.21.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73). As a group, analysts anticipate that Atreca will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Tito Serafini sold 10,000 shares of Atreca stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total transaction of $162,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,503.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Norman Michael Greenberg sold 8,000 shares of Atreca stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $120,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $120,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,187 shares of company stock valued at $1,555,546 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCEL. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Atreca by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 116,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 30,574 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Atreca by 4,968.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Atreca by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atreca by 673.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Atreca by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,692 shares during the last quarter. 62.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atreca Company Profile

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in preclinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

