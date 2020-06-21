Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 702,000 shares, a growth of 16.9% from the May 31st total of 600,400 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 550,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

AY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Atlantica Yield in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlantica Yield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Raymond James set a $33.00 price objective on Atlantica Yield and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Atlantica Yield from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Atlantica Yield from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Atlantica Yield currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

NASDAQ:AY opened at $27.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.96. Atlantica Yield has a 1 year low of $17.74 and a 1 year high of $32.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.79.

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $210.40 million during the quarter. Atlantica Yield had a return on equity of 1.92% and a net margin of 3.23%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atlantica Yield will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Atlantica Yield’s dividend payout ratio is 268.85%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Atlantica Yield by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Atlantica Yield by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Atlantica Yield by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlantica Yield by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 28,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Atlantica Yield by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. 39.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas power, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2018, it had 24 assets, including 1,496 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of natural gas power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,152 miles of electric transmission lines; and water desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day.

