ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR (NASDAQ:ASLN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR (NASDAQ:ASLN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $2.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It develops drugs, medicines and novel therapeutics for the treatment of patients with oncology, respiratory and inflammatory diseases. The company’s product portfolio includes Varlitinib, ASLAN004, ASLAN002 and ASLAN003 both are in clinical stage. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited is based in Singapore. “

ASLN has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.25.

Shares of ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR stock opened at $1.92 on Thursday. ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $8.18. The company has a market cap of $61.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.89.

ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR (NASDAQ:ASLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

About ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drugs for prevalent cancers. It targets diseases that are prevalent in Asia, and orphan indications in the United States and Europe. The company's lead program, varlitinib, is a reversible small molecule pan-human epidermal growth factor receptor, or pan-HER, inhibitor that targets the human epidermal growth factor receptors HER1, HER2, and HER4.

