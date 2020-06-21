Ascent Solar Technologies (OTCMKTS:ASTI) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASTI)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Ascent Solar Technologies shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 33,285,287 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $840,000.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.78.

Ascent Solar Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ASTI)

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures photovoltaic integrated consumer electronics and portable power applications for commercial and military users. The company provides outdoor solar chargers, such as the XD-12 and the XD-48; high-voltage SuperLight thin-film CIGS PV blankets; and solar modules.

