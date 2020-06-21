argenx’s (ARGX) Buy Rating Reiterated at Cowen

Cowen reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) in a report published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of argenx from $180.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of argenx from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Nomura Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of argenx in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of argenx from $179.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of argenx in a report on Sunday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $221.56.

Shares of ARGX stock opened at $216.11 on Wednesday. argenx has a one year low of $103.75 and a one year high of $242.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.69 and a beta of 1.23.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $21.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.08 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that argenx will post -10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARGX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of argenx during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of argenx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of argenx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in argenx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in argenx by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

About argenx

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

