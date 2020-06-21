Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

AAPL has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Apple from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Apple from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.21.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $349.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $319.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $294.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,524.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.18. Apple has a twelve month low of $192.58 and a twelve month high of $356.56.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth $50,000. Heard Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

