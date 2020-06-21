APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 254,660 Shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

APG Asset Management N.V. reduced its position in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 37.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 425,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254,660 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.17% of Anthem worth $96,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Anthem by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,103,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,452,000 after acquiring an additional 64,509 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Anthem by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Anthem by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,722,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,049,000 after acquiring an additional 181,091 shares during the period. ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of Anthem by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 17,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,253,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Anthem by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,996,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Anthem from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Anthem in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $257.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Anthem from $310.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Anthem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.20.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 19,306 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.34, for a total transaction of $5,373,632.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,444,657.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 16,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $4,558,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,366,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,655 shares of company stock valued at $15,600,127. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ANTM opened at $266.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Anthem Inc has a 1 year low of $171.03 and a 1 year high of $312.48.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.54 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $29.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.63 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Anthem Inc will post 22.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.55%.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

