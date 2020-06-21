APG Asset Management N.V. Reduces Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

APG Asset Management N.V. decreased its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 8.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 839,702 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 78,499 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $70,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSCO. CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,579 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 559.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,898 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 807,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $75,499,000 after buying an additional 10,534 shares during the period. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,921 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $807,942.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,186,904. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 14,706 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.29, for a total value of $1,768,984.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,171 shares in the company, valued at $3,508,979.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 280,138 shares of company stock valued at $29,705,277. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply stock opened at $127.67 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.94. The company has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.01. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $63.89 and a 52-week high of $128.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 38.38% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.91%.

TSCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.08.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

