APG Asset Management N.V. Raises Stock Holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 83.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 732,632 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 333,000 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 5.34% of WD-40 worth $147,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in WD-40 during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in WD-40 by 75.0% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in WD-40 during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in WD-40 during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in WD-40 during the first quarter valued at $77,000. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WDFC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson cut their price target on WD-40 from $225.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised WD-40 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th.

WD-40 stock opened at $191.15 on Friday. WD-40 has a one year low of $151.16 and a one year high of $211.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $182.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.65 and a beta of -0.06.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $100.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.10 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 12.70%. WD-40’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that WD-40 will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

