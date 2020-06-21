APG Asset Management N.V. Raises Holdings in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 21.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,288,641 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 754,433 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.21% of Enbridge worth $123,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ENB. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,135 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,436,751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $176,404,000 after acquiring an additional 187,398 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,761,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 14,980 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares during the last quarter. 54.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ENB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.14.

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $31.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.98 billion, a PE ratio of 41.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.03. Enbridge Inc has a one year low of $22.57 and a one year high of $43.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $8.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.52 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 8.84%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

