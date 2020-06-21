APG Asset Management N.V. Purchases 281,376 Shares of Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV)

APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 31.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,183,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 281,376 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.62% of Franco Nevada worth $116,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FNV. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Franco Nevada by 421.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,580,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $473,116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700,899 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Franco Nevada in the 4th quarter valued at about $280,552,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in Franco Nevada by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,920,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $404,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,282 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Franco Nevada in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,483,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Franco Nevada in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,079,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FNV opened at $131.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.21, a P/E/G ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $139.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.16. Franco Nevada Corp has a 52-week low of $77.18 and a 52-week high of $152.70.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $240.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.92 million. Franco Nevada had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Franco Nevada Corp will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. This is a positive change from Franco Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Franco Nevada’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FNV shares. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Franco Nevada from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Franco Nevada from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Franco Nevada in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Franco Nevada from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Franco Nevada from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.33.

Franco Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

