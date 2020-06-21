APG Asset Management N.V. Purchases 129,034 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,620,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,034 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.45% of Paychex worth $101,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,247,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $392,816,000 after acquiring an additional 136,294 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,233,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,067,000 after acquiring an additional 181,275 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter worth $266,992,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.9% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,717,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,978,000 after acquiring an additional 24,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.9% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,545,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $160,343,000 after acquiring an additional 72,092 shares during the last quarter. 68.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAYX stock opened at $73.97 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.87 and a fifty-two week high of $90.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.96.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 26.98%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 87.32%.

In other news, Director Tom Bonadio bought 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.59 per share, with a total value of $99,973.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,157 shares in the company, valued at $918,362.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Cowen increased their target price on Paychex from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Paychex from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Paychex from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Paychex from $87.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.82.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

