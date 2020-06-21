APG Asset Management N.V. Lowers Stock Holdings in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

APG Asset Management N.V. reduced its position in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,696 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 23,009 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.10% of Tesla worth $92,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 486.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,938,142 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,647,443,000 after buying an additional 3,267,141 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 158.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,566,544 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $655,333,000 after purchasing an additional 961,315 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $357,994,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Tesla by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,694,412 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,473,791,000 after purchasing an additional 454,250 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 10.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,320,630 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,264,010,000 after purchasing an additional 408,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TSLA. BidaskClub lowered Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra upgraded Tesla to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Tesla from $1,020.00 to $1,001.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Tesla from $650.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $606.78.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $1,000.90 on Friday. Tesla Inc has a 52-week low of $211.00 and a 52-week high of $1,027.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $848.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $640.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $1.60. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.90) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla Inc will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 300 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $623.63, for a total value of $187,089.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,035.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $772.92, for a total value of $115,938.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,720,083.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,198 shares of company stock worth $15,698,572 in the last ninety days. 23.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

